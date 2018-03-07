LIVE: Downtown Gift Cards to Support Local Businesses

60 Businesses Joined Gift Card Program
Adam Ladwig,

 

Kalley Norr, Development Coordinator with Fargo’s Downtown Community Partnership joins Adam to talk about a way to help support local businesses.

The downtown gift card program launched just before the holidays with about 40 local businesses on board.

Now, the cards are good at about 60 businesses.

Norr says the cards are helping locally-owned stores bring in more customers in the face of online retailers.

Cards are available at the Downtown Community Partnership office at 210 Broadway N. #202 in Fargo, the Fargo/Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau office, the Fargo Radisson and online.

You can learn more about the card and/or buy one by clicking here.

 

