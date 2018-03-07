Long Range Forecast 3-7-18

You Might Like
North Dakota AARP Educates Seniors on How to Avoid Fraud
FARGO, N.D. -- In the United States, senior citizens lost nearly $3 billion last year as the result of financial scams. According to the National Committee for the Prevention of Elder Abuse, 55% of the…
Moorhead Planning Commission Votes For 'Conditional Use' on Residential Lots
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead homeowners in the Comstock neighborhood want the city to change its rules to keep parking lots away from their properties. Current city law allows lots to be built without public…
Family Owned, Operated Straus For Men Closing For Good
FARGO, N.D. -- Straus for Men first opened in Sanborn, North Dakota in 1879. Over the years, the business boomed, expanding to nine shops across the state. "Fargo was one of the main ones, especially…
