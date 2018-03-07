Man Arrested After Altercation With Grand Forks Police

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Court documents say the driver of a car that spun out of control on I–94 near Moorhead on Monday morning held a gun to the head of a state trooper who stopped to provide assistance. The details…
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- A Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe political candidate was sent a powdery substance in the mail. Donald Finn of Cass Lake, Minnesota, reported the suspicious mail to Beltrami County authorities on Monday. Finn said the mail included…
BISMARCK, N.D. -- Congressman Kevin Cramer has accompanied his ailing son from Bismarck to Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Cramer says in a Facebook post that his 35–year–old son, Isaac Cramer, was transferred to the clinic on Tuesday and is being…