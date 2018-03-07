Man Arrested After Altercation With Grand Forks Police

Hunter Belgarde, 20, was initally released by police before causing a bus to take evasive action
TJ Nelson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A Grand Forks Police officer was hurt during a confrontation with a suspicious male.

Police were called to the Loaf ‘N Jug on Gateway Drive around 9 am Wednesday morning for a man acting strangely in the bathroom.

They talked with 20–year–old Hunter Belgarde and sent him on his way.

Belgarde then stepped in front of a bus causing the driver to take evasive action to avoid hitting him.

Things got physical as officers tried to arrest Belgarde and one officer went to Altru with a minor injury.

Belgarde was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, fleeing and assault on a police officer.

