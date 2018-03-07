Minnesota Governor Calling For $21 Million for School Security

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Mark Dayton is proposing $21 million in new funding for security enhancements and mental health improvements in Minnesota schools.
The Democratic governor unveiled his proposal Wednesday to give schools dedicated funds for improvements like bulletproof glass and secure entrances. School safety is in the spotlight after the recent deadly school shooting in Florida.
Republicans who control the Minnesota Legislature have suggested similar funding. Dayton’s plan also expands mental health services in schools and directs school districts to share information on expelled students.
The governor says it’s the state’s responsibility to prevent a tragedy in Minnesota schools.
Dayton is separately calling for stricter gun laws like expanding background checks and raising the age to buy assault weapons to 21. Those measures face stiff odds in the GOP-controlled Legislature.
FARGO, N.D. -- We reported last week that Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue would visit North Dakota this week. His schedule has just been released. The secretary will be joined by Senators Heitkamp and Hoeven, Representative Cramer and Governor Burgum in…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Court documents say the driver of a car that spun out of control on I–94 near Moorhead on Monday morning held a gun to the head of a state trooper who stopped to provide assistance. The details…
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- A Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe political candidate was sent a powdery substance in the mail. Donald Finn of Cass Lake, Minnesota, reported the suspicious mail to Beltrami County authorities on Monday. Finn said the mail included…