Minnesota Governor Calling For $21 Million for School Security

The governor says it's the state's responsibility to prevent a tragedy in Minnesota schools.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 14: Governor of Minnesota Mark Dayton speaks to Policy Fellows at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs on July 14, 2011 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The state of Minnesota shut down state services after Republicans and Democrats failed to come to an agreement on the budget. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Mark Dayton is proposing $21 million in new funding for security enhancements and mental health improvements in Minnesota schools.

The Democratic governor unveiled his proposal Wednesday to give schools dedicated funds for improvements like bulletproof glass and secure entrances. School safety is in the spotlight after the recent deadly school shooting in Florida.

Republicans who control the Minnesota Legislature have suggested similar funding. Dayton’s plan also expands mental health services in schools and directs school districts to share information on expelled students.

Dayton is separately calling for stricter gun laws like expanding background checks and raising the age to buy assault weapons to 21. Those measures face stiff odds in the GOP-controlled Legislature.