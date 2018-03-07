MSUM WBB Trying to Erase Late-Season Struggles

The Dragons have lost two of their last three games after a 16-game winning streak.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Riding a 16-game winning streak heading into the final game of the regular season, MSUM women’s basketball was red hot. Since that point, the Dragons have lost two of three and backed their way into the NCAA D-II Tournament.

“We haven’t performed very well at the end of the season so far this year and last year,” senior forward Drew Sannes said. “We’re hoping to go into Sioux Falls and change that this weekend.”

This season is mirroring the last, where MSUM was one of the favorites heading into the NSIC Tournament, and that turned into a second-round conference tournament exit. The Dragons then lost to Central Missouri in the Big Dance, which is the same team they are set to face this time around.

That could mean revenge is a factor heading into Friday.

“If it’s a chip, let’s use it as motivation, and if not, just make sure we’re motivated period,” head coach Karla Nelson said. “It doesn’t matter how we get there. But, we can play a lot better basketball, and that’s what we’re hoping for.”

Friday’s showdown in Sioux Falls is at 2:30 p.m.