Sheyenne Girls Basketball Eager to Impress in First State Tournament Berth

The Mustangs are making their first state tournament appearance as the 4-seed.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Sheyenne Mustangs are in a position they’ve never been in before in girls basketball; They’re preparing for the state tournament.

Sheyenne grabbed the fourth and final spot out of the EDC to punch its ticket.

The squad has come a long way since its inception four years ago when they didn’t win a single game, and now the Mustangs are three wins away from a state title.

“It’s been a long four years building up to get to the state tournament,” senior forward Kierra Freih said. “But, I think we’re also really focused and we’re really ready to go out there and show people who we are. We’re more than just the 0-22 team that we once were the first year.”

Sheyenne faces the top seed out of the West, Bismarck Century, on Thursday at 1:00 in the Fargodome.