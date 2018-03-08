Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Suspect In Officer Involved Shooting

Prosecutors say 30-year-old Melody Gray of Milwaukee pointed a 9mm handgun at trooper Mark Peterson and tried to pull the trigger as Peterson was attempting to handcuff her passenger, 29-year-old Domonique Crayton.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Attempted murder charges have been filed against a woman accused of trying to shoot a Minnesota state trooper near Moorhead.

Peterson shot Gray in the arm.

Gray ran into a nearby field and was eventually captured and taken to a Fargo hospital.

Crayton was arrested and taken to the Clay County jail.

Peterson had stopped to provide assistance to the couple because their car spun out of control.

Both suspects are also wanted in Wisconsin on kidnapping, human trafficking and gun-related charges.