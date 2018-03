Chase Started For Man Wanted For Questioning In Domestic Violence Case

Officers Used A PIT Maneuver To Stop Dana Decoteau

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police in Grand Forks used a PIT maneuver to stop a man wanted in a domestic violence investigation.

Officers were searching for 51-year-old Dana Decoteau for questioning last night when he was spotted by campus police.

Decoteau refused to stop and headed west on Gateway Drive where police used a PIT maneuver and forced his vehicle to stop.

He was arrested for fleeing, DUI, and driving under suspension.

The initial domestic violence incident remains under investigation.