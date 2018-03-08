Church Creates Gift Baskets for Homeless Youth

Church members got to go shopping and use their creativity

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Members of Lakes Area Vineyard Church got to do some shopping for homeless youth in the area.

They’re putting together gift baskets that go beyond just living essentials.

Organizers say items like gift cards or snacks will allow the homeless youth to have more fun with their friends.

There are about 55 homeless youth in Detroit Lakes, and the church wants to bring more awareness to the issue in the community.

“It’s good for the community to see that there’s this big of a need. To be honest, I didn’t know that there’s 55 youth in Detroit Lakes that are homeless,” said Adam Neuerburg, ministry development assistant. “I think many times us as Christians can get kind of centered on themselves, and we can be kind of cooped up in our own walls and not want to go out there on the streets and practically show God’s love. I think that’s the thing I love most about this church. We get to show people God’s love in a super practical way.”

Vineyard Church hopes to continue expanding their homeless outreach program in the future and have other upcoming events as well.

The gift baskets will be brought to the school the kids attend tomorrow afternoon.