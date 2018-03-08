Concordia College Students Pay It Forward

The college students teamed up with 62 fourth graders at Washington Elementary in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — For the past fifteen years, Dr. Barb Witteman has worked with Fargo Public Schools to get students involved with service learning projects.

“Well I knew Mrs. Witteman because she was a fourth grade teacher in Fargo and she was doing service projects with another teacher in our district and then asked me if I would like to join them one year, and I did, and ever since then, we’ve been doing projects together,” said Melissa Krueger, a fourth grade teacher at Washington Elementary.

Now a professor at Concordia College, Witteman brought her college students to Washington Elementary to help 62 fourth graders make arts and crafts.

The students at Concordia designed the arts and crafts projects as part of a specialized course in service learning.

“You’re taking the service learning, taking the service projects into elementary schools, into high schools, into colleges, and you’re teaching kids about projects they can easily do, and through all these projects, you’re benefitting other people in the community,” said Katie Johnston, a sophomore at Concordia College.

The children also made reusable dog toys, recyclable t–shirt bags, and birthday cards for families in need.

“Everyone can give back some way in the community and they’re learning that’s very important,” said Krueger.

Nearly a dozen students from Concordia College came to help Doctor Witteman with the service project.

Witteman brings her students to Washington Elementary to help the kids at least once a semester.