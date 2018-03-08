Heitkamp And Hoeven Have Concerns About President Trump’s Tariffs

Concerned About The Loss Of American Jobs And Trade Wars
TJ Nelson,

WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Dakota’s Senators seem to be in agreement on President Trump’s new tarrifs.

They both say they could harm the state’s economy.

The president was joined at the White House by American steel and aluminum workers as he signed tariffs that international allies and congressional Republicans have warned against.

The tariffs will go into effect in 15 days and will add 25 percent to the cost of U.S. steel imports and 10 percent to aluminum.

Trump said the tariffs won’t immediately include Canada or Mexico and indicated other flexibility.

“America will be open to modifying or removing the tariffs for individual nations as long as we can agree to ensure that their products no longer threaten our security,” said the president.

In a statement, Republican Senator John Hoeven said, “we are concerned that broad tariffs on steel and aluminum could cost American jobs.”

Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp says a “trade war is bad for jobs, bad for business, and bad for North Dakota”.

Republican Congressman Kevin Cramer has joined 106 colleagues in sending a letter to President Trump urging him to reconsider the broad tariffs on steel and aluminum, and instead partner with Congress on a more targeted approach.

Related Post

Phony Arrest Call Scams Valley City Woman Out of $...
Miss America, Cara Mund, Named ND State Fair Grand...
Time is Running Out on Fargo’s Great Rides B...
Fargo’s First Go Red for Women Luncheon

You Might Like

Church Creates Gift Baskets for Homeless Youth

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- Members of Lakes Area Vineyard Church got to do some shopping for homeless youth in the area. They're putting together gift baskets that go beyond just living essentials. Organizers say…

Concordia College Students Pay It Forward

FARGO, N.D. -- For the past fifteen years, Dr. Barb Witteman has worked with Fargo Public Schools to get students involved with service learning projects. "Well I knew Mrs. Witteman because she was a…