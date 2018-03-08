LIVE: Interstate Drug Busts

State troopers are bagging more suspected dealers than ever before.

Drug traffickers have long used our interstate through North Dakota as a means to shuffle mass quantities of drugs to points here and further east. Now, though, with the expansion of legalized marijuana to 25 states and counting, drug trafficking offenses are coming less often from south of the border and more from the Western part of the United States.

North Dakota State Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind sat down for a live in-studio interview with the Morning Show’s Emily Welker to talk about some of the major drug busts state troopers have made along the interstate and how their investigators handle the cases. Find out what kind of danger these dealers represent to you as you make your commute, and how you can help them catch folks moving dangerous drugs through out region.