Sheyenne, West Fargo Slated for State Semifinal Showdown in Boys Basketball

The Mustangs and Packers won their quarterfinal matchups on Thursday
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — Either Sheyenne or West Fargo will be playing in the state final for boys basketball, and they have to get through the other to get there.

The Packers pulled off an 85-81 overtime victory against Jamestown in the quarterfinals, aided by Joe Pistorius’ 29 points.

Sheyenne, the EDC Tournament champion, was a little more comfortable in its 80-70 win against Bismarck St. Mary’s.

The Mustangs and Packers meet up in the semis on Friday night at 8:30.

(E3) West Fargo 85, (W2) Jamestown 81
(E1) Sheyenne 80, (W4) Bismarck St. Mary’s 70
(W3) Mandan 68, (E2) Shanley 53
(W1) Bismarck Century 68, (E4) GF Red River 44

 

