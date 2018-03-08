West Dominates East in Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals

All four teams from the WDA advanced to the semis.

FARGO, N.D. — It was not a great day for EDC girls basketball teams.

All four teams from the East lost in the first round of the state tournament to their Western counterparts.

Three-seed Grand Forks Red River came the closest to victory, falling by six points against Bismarck St. Mary’s.

(W1) Bismarck Century 66, (E4) Sheyenne 42

(W2) Mandan 68, (E3) Devils Lake 46

(W3) Bismarck St. Mary’s 70, (E2) GF Red River 64

(W4) Bismarck Legacy 68, (E1) Davies 38