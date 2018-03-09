Big Game Licenses Available In North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for elk, moose and bighorn sheep hunting licenses.
Hunters can apply online or call 1-800-406-6409 through March 28.
A record 334 moose licenses are available this year, up 89 from last year and 203 more than in 2015.
A total of 408 elk licenses are available, up 19 from last year and the most since 2011.
A bighorn sheep fall hunting season is tentatively scheduled, but it won’t be finalized until after a summer population study. From two to eight licenses are usually issued in years when hunting is allowed.
Elk, moose and bighorn sheep lottery licenses are once-in-a-lifetime licenses in North Dakota. Hunters who have received a license in the past aren’t eligible to apply for that species again.
