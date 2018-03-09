Class-A Boys Basketball: Sheyenne Advances to State Title Game

Century downs Mandan in other semifinal game.
Jeremy Klein,

FARGO, N.D. — The Sheyenne Mustangs advance to the state championship game in boys basketball for the first time in school-history. The Mustangs defeated the Packers of West Fargo 69-63.

Christian Kuntz led the Mustangs with 23 points. Zach Westphal chipped in another 15 points for Sheyenne. Joe Pistorius lead all scorers with 24 points in the loss for West Fargo. Luke Lennon recored a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

In the other semifinal game Bismarck Century downed Mandan 63-55 to advance to the state championship game.

