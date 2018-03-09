College Hockey: UND Shuts out Omaha, Takes 1-0 Series Lead

North Dakota is one win away from the NCHC Frozen Faceoff

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Fourth-seeded North Dakota took game one of the best-of-three series with fifth-seeded Omaha 4-0 in the first round of the NCHC playoffs.

Christian Wolanin and Nick Jones both netted their 12th goals of the season in the victory. Joel Janatuinen also scored in the win.

With a win on Saturday North Dakota will advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. The Mavericks and the Fighting Hawks will drop puck for game two at 7:07 on Saturday.