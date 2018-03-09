Curling Gold Medalists Welcomed to Fargo for USA Nationals

Skip John Shuster and his team are on a nation-wide tour promoting the sport
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — The 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang did not go well overall for the United States.

But try telling that to the curling team.

Skip John Shuster and company brought the Americans their first-ever gold medal in the sport, in miraculous fashion.

They rattled off five wins in a row to reach the top of the podium.

Shuster spent Friday evening in Fargo at the USA Curling Nationals as a spectator, as part of the team’s cross-country tour promoting the sport.

Related Post

Fargo Police Arrest Alleged Robber Armed with a Bi...
City of Moorhead Hires New Assistant City Manager
Winter Adventures: Fun With Fargo Parks
Registration is Open for the B-B-BRRR Winter Class...

You Might Like

Fargo Public Works Tackles Pothole Issue

FARGO, N.D. -- Potholes are an increasingly common sight throughout the city and Fargo Public Works is doing as much as they can to address it. With cold nights and warmer temperatures during the day,…

Judge Ralph Erickson Invested Into Court of Appeals

FARGO, N.D. -- Judge Ralph Erickson is being invested into the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eight Circuit. The ceremony at the Sanctuary Events Center included remarks from both North Dakota senators and the governor. Erickson was confirmed by the…