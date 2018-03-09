Curling Gold Medalists Welcomed to Fargo for USA Nationals

Skip John Shuster and his team are on a nation-wide tour promoting the sport

FARGO, N.D. — The 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang did not go well overall for the United States.

But try telling that to the curling team.

Skip John Shuster and company brought the Americans their first-ever gold medal in the sport, in miraculous fashion.

They rattled off five wins in a row to reach the top of the podium.

Shuster spent Friday evening in Fargo at the USA Curling Nationals as a spectator, as part of the team’s cross-country tour promoting the sport.