Fargo Public Works Tackles Pothole Issue

The filling the city uses during the winter is only a temporary fix

FARGO, N.D. — Potholes are an increasingly common sight throughout the city and Fargo Public Works is doing as much as they can to address it.

With cold nights and warmer temperatures during the day, more potholes are forming during this time of year. Because of the snow on the ground, any road filling dumped in now, may still come out.

“If that would get wet and cars drive over, it’ll just turn into mush and come right back out again. So unfortunately we need to keep readdressing those issues,” said Corey Houim, a public works supervisor.

The filling the city uses during the winter is only a temporary fix, and they’ll fill it permanently during the summer.

“When the pothole mix does come out of the hole after they get wet it’s a temporary patch and not a permanent fix, so as they’re opening back up, we’re readdressing those issues filling them back in again,” Houim said.

Houim says the end goal for the city would be warmer temperatures and permanent repairs.

People can report pothole problems on the city of Fargo’s website.