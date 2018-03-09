LIVE: Beer and Bacon on Tap in Fargo

Fargodome to be Invaded by Bacon and Beer
Adam Ladwig,

 

Aaron Hill with Fargo Brewing Company and Krista Driscoll with Jade Presents join the morning show to promote two things a lot of people love, bacon and beer.

About 20 local restaurants and 40 breweries from around the country will be on hand slinging beer and bacon.

Hill highlights some of the beers Fargo Brewing will have on hand, including ones not available in stores.

Tickets are still available at Bernie’s Wines & Liquors locations, the Fargodome Box Office, by calling 855-694-6367, or online at baconandbeerfargo.com.

