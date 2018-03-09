LIVE: Irish Dancing Celebrating Celtic Culture

Explore Celtic Culture at Hjemkomst Center this Weekend
Adam Ladwig,

 

Stephanie D’Ambrosio, Event Specialist with the Fargo Park District joins Adam to celebrate Gaelic culture ahead of this weekend’s Celtic Festival at the Hjemkomst Center.

The 15th annual festival celebrates seven Celtic countries.

There will be music and dance performances, Celtic foods, activities and crafts for kids.

Then, Celine Baer and Hadley Songstad with the McDonald’s School of Irish and International Dance join us for a traditional dance. It’s adorable. Trust us.

Admission is free for the event. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 10th at the Hjemkomst Center at 202 1st Ave N. in Moorhead.

