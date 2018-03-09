Play of the Week Nominees: March 9

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE D.J. COLTER - KEN KRAFT HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK
Keith Albertson,

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The nominees for the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week both come from the Section 8AA Minnesota girls basketball tournament.

Julia Warmack helped East Grand Forks win with a buzzer-beater just before the first half ended.

In play No. 2, Barnesville’s Andria McIntyre fights through traffic and throws up the off-balance shot that finds its way in.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.

