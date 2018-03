College Hockey: UND Sweeps Omaha, Advances to Frozen Faceoff

Fighting Hawks score 53 seconds into overtime to eliminate the Mavericks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The UND Fighting Hawks are headed to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. Fourth-seeded North Dakota defeated fifth-seeded Omaha 4-3 in overtime to sweep the NCHC quarterfinal series at the Ralph.

North Dakota advances to the Xcel Energy Center for the semifinals of the conference tournament.