Community Rallies Behind One Man’s Road to Recovery

Family wants people to know not to drink and drive

FARGO, N.D. — People in the community are rallying behind one man as he goes through the road to recovery.

Four months ago, Josh Jensen was drinking and got behind the wheel. He fell asleep and kept going straight when the road curved.

“Drinking and driving is a bad thing. I want people to know that. Also, seatbelts save lives. It saved his. The doctors told me right away if he had not had it on we would’ve been planning his funeral,” said Darlene Jensen, Josh’s mother.

Josh’s family, friends, and people in the community came together to put on a benefit to help with Josh’s medical expenses.

There was a bake sale, silent auction, and plenty of food to go around.

Organizers of the benefit say the hard work has been worth it.

“I never in my wildest dreams that this could be something that we could do. Just a bunch of people who have no idea what we’re doing did this. This is amazing to me,” said Kylie Pulczinski, Josh’s friend.

Josh still has more surgeries in the future and about a year left of recovery. He isn’t able to fully speak, but appreciates all the help and support.

Friends and family say the turnout and response has been great.

“A big thank you to everybody out there. This town is amazing. The people that have come through and the companies that have donated and I’ve told everybody this town is just amazing,” Darlene said.

They say lending a helping hand when others are in need is always appreciated.

“It’s my way of giving back. When I really needed my friends, and I needed someone to help me, they were all there for me. Now that I’m in a place where I can give back, this is just what I want to do. I want to help people that need to be helped,” Pulczinski said.

Josh’s family hopes to do other fundraising events in the future as well.