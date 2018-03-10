MN Boys Basketball Roundup: Hawley, Perham advance in 8AA Playoffs

Mahnomen/Waubun advances in section 6A playoffs.
Jeremy Klein,

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Hawley Nuggets advanced in the section 8-AA playoffs with the 58-45 win over Park Rapids. Noah Glad lead the top-seed from the north with 30 points. The undefeated Perham Yellow Jackets also moved on to the semifinals of the 8-AA playoffs. Perham downed East Grand Forks 83-63.

In section 8-AAAA seventh-seeded Moorhead fell short to sixth-seeded Buffalo 72-70 in St. Cloud.

In section 6-A Mahnomen-Waubun upset NCE/U-H in a tight one 54-53.

