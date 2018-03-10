US Curling Gold Medalists Meet Fans at Scheels Arena

John Schuster, Tyler George sign autographs and take pictures with many eager supporters

FARGO, N.D. — Curling fans in Fargo had their chance to get up close with an Olympic gold medal.

Dozens of people posed for pictures and sported the gold medals belonging to curlers John Schuster and Tyler George.

The meet and greet took place at the conclusion of the Women’s National Curling Championship at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

Schuster and George won their medals at last month’s Olympic Games, and their presence makes a big difference for the future of the sport.

“They’re so excited to see everybody with all this excitement in Fargo, and it’s just been a really good community, bringing everyone together and learning more about curling,” said Jordan Lunders, the Event Coordinator for the 2018 US Curling Nationals.

Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner, and Joe Polo are the other three members of the Olympic Gold Medal winning team.

Team Schuster did not compete in this week’s US Curling Nationals due to conflicting media engagements.