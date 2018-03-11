2018 Fargo Ice Show Trades In Competition For Some Fun

More than 120 skaters showed what they worked on all season long

FARGO, N.D. — Now that competition season is over for the Red River Valley Figure Skating Club, the Fargo Park District is making sure they have a little fun at the 2018 Ice Show.

The show hosted a special guest who was named as an alternate to the 2018 Olympic Figure Skating team.

It’s time for Fargo figure skaters to shine one last time this year in front of their friends and family without the normal stress that comes with competition season.

“It’s a chance for them to show their skills that they’ve learned over the course of the winter and then we also have club level skaters from the Red River Valley Figure Skating Club that are performing their skills that they’ve learned over the years,” said Laura Jacobson, Fargo Park District skating director.

The 2018 Fargo Park District Ice Show featured both boys and girls, and all ages. But one of the biggest moments of the event was special guest Angela Wang’s performance.

Wang was named as an alternate to the Olympic Figure Skating team this year. Some skaters say she’s their idol.

“She is so cool. I think she is such a good role model. She’s a really good sport with all the younger kids and she’s a really fun person to talk to,” said Nishita Gaba, with the Red River Valley Skating Club.

“It’s so heartwarming to hear. They were telling me how they watched me on T.V. at Nationals and it just makes me feel so good inside to see that they follow me in my career,” Wang said.

More than 120 skaters showed off their skills for Wang and the rest of the crowd.

While the show is meant to be more relaxing than some competitions, some girls say it, of course couldn’t be done, without hard work.

“You’re not doing it in front of the judges and being scored but you’re performing for people so you still want to make it look good,” Gaba said.

Hard work is also a characteristic Wang says these skaters will need to possibly end up in an Olympic rink.

“Stick with it. It’s hard work. If you love it, just keep at it and work hard,” Wang said.

This is the second year in a row Wang has come to the Fargo Ice Show.