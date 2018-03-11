Belcourt Man Crashes During High Speed Chase In The Grand Cities

Police From Grand Forks And East Grand Forks involved In Chase
TJ Nelson,

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks and East Grand Forks police were involved in another chase that reached 100 miles per hour on Highway 2.

Grand Forks officers tried to stop a car driven by 32-year-old Brent LaFontaine of Belcourt around 1 o’clock this morning for an equipment violation.

He led officers on a chase through several neighborhoods and into East Grand Forks where police there picked up the chase.

He eventually crashed and was taken to Altru with unknown injuries.

Lafontaine faces charges of fleeing and driving under suspension.

