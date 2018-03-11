College Bus Crashes While Returning Home To Illinois From Wahpeton

2018 Fargo Ice Show Trades In Competition For Some Fun
FARGO, N.D. -- Now that competition season is over for the Red River Valley Figure Skating Club, the Fargo Park District is making sure they have a little fun at the 2018 Ice Show. The…
ST. MICHAEL, Minn. — Several people were hurt when a basketball team’s charter bus heading back to Illinois from NDSCS in Wahpeton crashed on I-94.
The bus from Highland Community College in Freeport, Illinois was heading east on the interstate last night.
The driver had an “unknown medical episode” and the bus crashed near St. Michael, Minnesota.
The bus driver was taken to Robbinsdale with non-life-threatening injuries.
Five others on the bus were taken to a Monticello hospital.
The patrol says four others were hurt but not taken to hospitals.
Traffic was disrupted for two hours.