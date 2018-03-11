First Himalayan Salt Cave Comes to West Fargo

It can help with all kinds of sinus problems including allergies and colds

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Spring is just around the corner but if you’re worried about your allergies acting up, Inspire Health and Wellness Spa may have the cure for you.

The spa opened up Fargo’s very first Himalayan salt cave which has 5,000 pounds of salt built into the room to help clear your airways. Himalayan salt is able to open your airways because it is both anti-bacterial and anti-microbial. The salt cave can also help other sinus conditions including asthma and it can help boost your immune system.

“Just the relaxing benefits. I mean pretty much everything about it is awesome because I, myself, suffer from allergies and I’m always stuffed up and since I’ve been here, even not going in there constantly, just being around this much salt has definitely helped my allergies a lot,” said Amanda Brunell, owner of Inspire Health and Wellness.

Brunell says the amount of times you go to the salt cave depends on how severe your allergies are.