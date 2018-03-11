House Near Eagle Lake Goes Up in Flames

The house in Otter Tail County, Minnesota is a total loss
Alison Voorhees,

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A house near Eagle Lake is a total loss after a fire on Saturday.

Multiple neighbors called the Otter County Sheriff’s Office shortly after 6 p.m. saying the house on the lake’s southeast side was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire departments from Ashby, Battle Lake, Dalton, Evansville and Millerville responded to the fire.

Crews say the fire may have started in the garage.

The cause is still under investigation.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire.

