Man Wanted For Questioning In Motel Assault Arrested After Chase

Assault Happened At Budget Inn Motel
TJ Nelson

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A suspect wanted for questioning in an assault at a Grand Forks motel leads police on a chase.

When officers approached Michael Sebjornson’s vehicle this morning, he took off.

Officers used a PIT maneuver to stop the 32-year-old man at the intersection of 5th Street and 9th Avenue North.

Sebjornson was arrested for fleeing, reckless driving, driving under suspension and an outstanding warrant.

Two passengers were interviewed about the assault at Budget Inn Motel and then released.

The case remains under investigation.

