Boys Basketball Roundup: Perham, Breckenridge Advance to Section Title Game

Jackets and Cowboys set up rematch for section title game.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Perham Yellow Jackets won their 29th consecutive game tonight defeating Osakis 62-39 at Moorhead High School in the section 8-AA semifinals.

Logan Richter finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Martin LaFond added 13. Perham has won its playoff games by 20, 22 and 23 points.

In the other semifinal game, Breckenridge upset Hawley 64-60 to advance to the section title game. Noah Christensen lead all-scorers with 36 points and 15 rebounds.

Breckenridge will play Perham on Thursday for the Section title at Concordia College in a rematch of last years championship game in which the Cowboys won. That is the last time that Perham has lost.