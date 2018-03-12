Chase Suspect Killed During Gunfire Exchange With Police In West Fargo Neighborhood

Westside Elementary School Area

*12:30 AM UPDATE*

Police in West Fargo say the suspect in a chase is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers near Westside Elementary.

The suspect refused to pull over Monday evening and rammed a squad car before pulling into a driveway.

SWAT negotiated with the man but he refused to surrender and exited the vehicle with a weapon and shots were fired.

The suspect was taken to Sanford where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release his identity.

The BCI is investigating.

Stay with KVRR for further developments.

KVRR reporter Danielle Church reports that shots have been fired in West Fargo. Police are in a standoff with someone near Westside Elementary.

*ORIGINAL STORY*

WEST FARGO, N.D — A CodeRED has been issued for people in a West Fargo neighborhood.

People around the 1000 block of 11st Street West are being asked to shelter in police as a police incident unfolds.

Dispatch would only confirm that a police incident it taking place near Westside Elementary School.

We have a crew on scene and will provide more information as we get it.