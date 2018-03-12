Chase Suspect Killed During Gunfire Exchange With Police In West Fargo Neighborhood

*12:30 AM UPDATE* Police in West Fargo say the suspect in a chase is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers near Westside Elementary. The suspect refused to pull over Monday evening and rammed a squad car before pulling into a…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead City Council is closer to allowing more input from neighbors before developers put in parking lots. The council voted 7 to 1 on the first reading to change from provisional use permits to conditional use permits.…
FARGO, N.D. -- The Essentia Health is expanding their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for babies with the help of a $100,000 donation from the Cullen foundation. This gift will change the future for families…