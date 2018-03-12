Reporter Hears Shots Fired, CodeRED Issued For West Fargo Neighborhood As Police Incident Unfolds

Westside Elementary School Area
TJ Nelson,

*UPDATE*

KVRR reporter Danielle Church reports that shots have been fired in West Fargo.  Police are in a standoff with someone near Westside Elementary.

*ORIGINAL STORY*

WEST FARGO, N.D — A CodeRED has been issued for people in a West Fargo neighborhood.

People around the 1000 block of 11st Street West are being asked to shelter in police as a police incident unfolds.

Dispatch would only confirm that a police incident it taking place near Westside Elementary School.

We have a crew on scene and will provide more information as we get it.

