Reporter Hears Shots Fired, CodeRED Issued For West Fargo Neighborhood As Police Incident Unfolds

*UPDATE* KVRR reporter Danielle Church reports that shots have been fired in West Fargo. Police are in a standoff with someone near Westside Elementary. *ORIGINAL STORY* WEST FARGO, N.D -- A CodeRED has been issued for people in a West…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead City Council is closer to allowing more input from neighbors before developers put in parking lots. The council voted 7 to 1 on the first reading to change from provisional use permits to conditional use permits.…
FARGO, N.D. -- The Essentia Health is expanding their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for babies with the help of a $100,000 donation from the Cullen foundation. This gift will change the future for families…