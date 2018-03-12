Mauer Continuing to be a Leader for Young Twins Squad

Joe Mauer is entering his 15th season with the Minnesota Twins.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Minnesota Twins continue to welcome in new faces to this years squad. A familiar face still remains in first baseman Joe Mauer.

The 34-year-old is gearing up for this 15th season with his hometown Twins. For the eighth time in his career, Mauer hit above .300 last year leading Minnesota back to the postseason. Joe says his role on the Twins has changed over the years but as a veteran he knows he is still the guy to lead this ball club.

“Just trying to set a good example,” Mauer said. “How to go about playing this game everyday and coming out with a good attitude, working hard and trying to get better each day. If something needs to be said, I’ll say it, but hopefully just try to lead by example as much as I can.”