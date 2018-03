McIntyre’s Off Balance Shot Claims Play of the Week Honors

Congrats to Andria McIntyre for winning AM FAM HS POTW

FARGO, N.D. — The winner of the DJ Colter – Ken Kraft high school play of the week comes from the campus of Concordia College and the section 8-AA basketball playoffs.

Barnesville’s Andria McIntyre threw up a crazy off balanced shot and banked it in. Congratulations to Andria McIntyre the winner of this week’s high school play of the week.