Moorhead Family Fare Closing Doors In April

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Grocery shoppers will have one fewer option this spring. Family Fare Supermarket in Moorhead will be closing April 14.
The store is located right off the interstate on 8th Street South. A new Hornbacher’s opened just two miles south of the store in 2015. Some shoppers say Family Fare will be missed very much because they’ve been shopping at this location for as much as 50 years. They said when they went at the store this afternoon, the staff seemed down.
“We’ve had grocery stores for all the 50 years we’ve been here in Brookdale Shopping Center. It’s going to be missed a lot but with Costco and Walmart and Sam’s Club and Hornbacher’s out here, it’s hard to compete,” said Edith Krizberger.
Family Fare has three other locations in the metro in Fargo and West Fargo.
*UPDATE* KVRR reporter Danielle Church reports that shots have been fired in West Fargo. Police are in a standoff with someone near Westside Elementary. *ORIGINAL STORY* WEST FARGO, N.D -- A CodeRED has been issued for people in a West…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead City Council is closer to allowing more input from neighbors before developers put in parking lots. The council voted 7 to 1 on the first reading to change from provisional use permits to conditional use permits.…
FARGO, N.D. -- The Essentia Health is expanding their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for babies with the help of a $100,000 donation from the Cullen foundation. This gift will change the future for families…