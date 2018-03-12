NDSU’s Jacobson Named First-Team Academic All-American

Second Straight year that Jacobson has made academic first team

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – North Dakota State University senior A.J. Jacobson was voted to the CoSIDA Academic All-America first team in men’s basketball, it was announced Monday, March 12, by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

This is the second consecutive season Jacobson has been named to the Academic All-America first team. Jacobson was also a third-team honoree two years ago as a sophomore.

Jacobson joins Brett Winkelman (2008-09) as the only NDSU men’s basketball players to earn the first-team Academic All-America distinction twice. He graduated with a 3.99 cumulative grade point average in zoology (pre-dentistry) last May and now owns a 4.00 GPA toward his MBA.

Jacobson started all 32 games for the Bison this season, averaging 9.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest. His field goal percentage (.480), three-point percentage (.447), and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.9) were all the best of his career.

Jacobson ended his career ranked seventh all-time at NDSU with 211 three-pointers made, 10th with a 40.3-percent career three-point percentage, and 20th in school history with 1,355 points. His 122 career starts were the fourth-most ever by a Bison.

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Year, GPA, Major

Jevon Carter, West Virginia, Sr., 3.51, Sport Management

Tyler Clement, Creighton, Gr., 4.00 / 4.00, Finance / Marketing

A.J. Jacobson, North Dakota State, Gr., 3.99 / 4.00, Zoology (U) / MBA (G)

Tyler Seibring, Elon, Jr., 3.95, English / Economics

Joe Sherburne, UMBC, Jr., 4.00, Financial Economics

SECOND TEAM

Name, School, Year, GPA, Major

Christian Adams, Costal Carolina, Jr., 4.00, Economics and Finance

Jalen Brunson, Villanova, Sr., 3.34, Communications

Jordan Howard, Central Arkansas, Sr., 3.71, Digital Filmmaking

Luke Maye, North Carolina, Jr., 3.45, Business Administration

Skylar Mays, LSU, So., 4.00, Biological Sciences

Dylan Windler, Belmont, Jr., 3.84, Accounting

THIRD TEAM

Name, School, Year, GPA, Major

Marcus Bartley, Southern Illinois, Jr., 4.00, Sport Administration

Joshua Braun, Grand Canyon, Gr., 3.83 / 3.60, Master of Business Administration

Stone Gettings, Cornell, Jr., 3.81, Applied Economics & Management

Reed Timmer, Drake University, Sr., 3.47, Pharmacy

Kevin Vannatta, UNC Asheville, Sr., 3.93, Accounting

CoSIDA Academic All-America® of the Year: Jevon Carter, West Virginia