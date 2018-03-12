Arrests Made In Early Morning Incident At Fargo Apartment

Police were called to the address around 2:30 on a 911 call of a disturbance where gunshots were heard.

FARGO (KFGO) – Two arrests resulting from an incident at the Colony Park Apartments at 1818 2nd Avenue South in Fargo.

Roadblocks were set up around an an approximately 5-square block area until police were able to determine there was no longer a threat.

Sgt. Troy Hannig, says a man at the apartment was arrested for terrorizing.

He received minor injuries during a fight at the apartment.

Investigators are still working to confirm his identify as it’s believed he gave a false name.

25-year old LaShawnda Holmes of Fargo was arrested on unrelated warrants.

The two know each other.

Hannig says there was an altercation outside in the apartment’s parking lot and inside the building.

The investigation determined no gunshots were fired.