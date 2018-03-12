Two Facing Charges After Sunday Night Disturbance In Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Two people were arrested after police responded to a report the pair refused to leave ARC Attic Treasures, 255 North University Drive in Fargo Sunday around 6 p.m. They left before police arrived but were located nearby.

Both refused to identify themselves and as officers tried to detain one of the men, he struggled with police and fled on foot, climbed to the rooftop of the 400 building on Broadway where he was caught. 24-year old Christian Reierson was arrested for Criminal Trespass, Resisting a Police Officer and Obstructing a Public Official.

The second suspect, 26-year old Seth Diekman, was arrested without incident for Obstructing a Public Officer.

Both men are from Fargo.