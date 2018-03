Former Fargo Officer Lands Job with Ransom County Sheriff’s Office

Boelke was fired last summer after an internal investigation

FARGO, N.D. — A former Fargo Police officer has a new job in law enforcement.

Dave Boelke has been hired as a part-time deputy with the Ransom County Sheriff’s Office in Lisbon.

The department has four full-time officers, including the sheriff.

Boelke was fired by Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd last summer after an internal investigation into his work performance.

He had been with the police department for 15 years.