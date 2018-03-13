You Might Like

Cattle Trailer Rollover Near Oberon, North Dakota

OBERON, N.D. -- A semi hauling cattle was traveling from Rugby, North Dakota when it rolled into the ditch. It happened three miles north of Oberon along Highway 281 around 7:30 Tuesday morning. The trailer was hauling nearly 70 head…

Neighbors Shocked By Deadly West Fargo Standoff

WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The suspect in last night's deadly SWAT standoff in West Fargo has been identified as 32-year-old Justin Dietrich. On Monday night around 8:30, West Fargo Police tried to conduct a traffic…