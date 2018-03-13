Father Confirms Body of Missing MN Woman has been found

Red Lake Law Enforcement along with the FBI and numerous other agencies have been looking for the 27-year-old since late January.

PONEMAH, MN — The father of Amy Dow confirms that the body of the missing member of Red Lake Nation, has been found.

He tells KVRR Local News that the discovery was not far from her home in Ponemah, Minnesota.

Red Lake Law Enforcement along with the FBI and numerous other agencies have been looking for the 27-year-old since late January.

To this point, law enforcement has not released anything on Dow’s death.

She was last seen leaving her house in Ponemah, Minnesota on January 27, 2018.