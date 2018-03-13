Borup, MN Town of the Week 3-13-18

You Might Like
Memory Cafe Provides Sense of Community, Resources for Those Struggling With Alzheimer's
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- More than 14,000 people are living with Alzheimer's disease in North Dakota. Now a church in Grand Forks is trying to help out not just those with the disease, but…
Cattle Trailer Rollover Near Oberon, North Dakota
OBERON, N.D. -- A semi hauling cattle was traveling from Rugby, North Dakota when it rolled into the ditch. It happened three miles north of Oberon along Highway 281 around 7:30 Tuesday morning. The trailer was hauling nearly 70 head…
Neighbors Shocked By Deadly West Fargo Standoff
WEST FARGO, N.D. -- The suspect in last night's deadly SWAT standoff in West Fargo has been identified as 32-year-old Justin Dietrich. On Monday night around 8:30, West Fargo Police tried to conduct a traffic…
