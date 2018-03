Cattle Trailer Rollover Near Oberon, North Dakota

The semi was traveling from Rugby when it rolled on Highway 281

OBERON, N.D. — A semi hauling cattle was traveling from Rugby, North Dakota when it rolled into the ditch.

It happened three miles north of Oberon along Highway 281 around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

The trailer was hauling nearly 70 head of cattle.

Area ranchers helped transport them to Devils Lake to be looked over for any injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

He was cited for the crash.