Clothes Dryer Believed To Be The Cause Of House Fire

No One Was Hurt In The Monday Night Blaze

WAHPETON, N.D. — Fire has destroyed a house in Wahpeton.

Crews were called shortly after 11:30 last night to 606 10 ½ Street North.

When they arrived they could see flames and heavy smoke coming from the front of the house.

The home’s occupants were able to escape before crews arrived.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters were on scene for about four hours.

The fire appears to have started in the home’s clothing dryer.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.