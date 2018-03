ESPN Reports Keenum Will Sign With Broncos

Keenum is a free agent and can officially sign beginning Wednesday afternoon.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — ESPN is reporting that Vikings Quarterback Case Keenum will sign with the Denver Broncos.

That would leave the Vikings, Jets and Cardinals in the running to land Kirk Cousins.

The 30-year-old Keenum led the Vikings to an 11-3 record and played in the NFC Championship Game.