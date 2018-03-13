Health Experts Warn Against Rising Juul Use Among Teens

One pod of Juul juice is the equivalent of one entire pack of cigarettes

FARGO, N.D. — In just over a year, Juul has risen to the top of the electronic cigarette market due to its slimmer size and multiple flavors.

“Well one thing with Juul is that they’re really small and discreet. You can fit it in the palm of your hand and it looks almost like a USB drive and kids could just plug them into their computers while they’re in school and teachers may not be able to recognize them,” said Preston Nesemeier, the Community Health Educator at Fargo Cass Public Health.

The Juul has become so popular in the last year that its primary users are teenagers and young adults.

According to a study by Wells Fargo, the Juul accounted for 48% of all electronic cigarette sales in the last quarter.

KVRR reached out to several smoke shop in the area, store owners say they ID customers if they try to purchase Juul, and may even call the police if they are underaged.

Some electronic cigarette users view Juul as a safer option to smoking cigarettes, but one pod of Juul juice contains the amount of nicotine equal to one pack of cigarettes.

“Well they both still contain nicotine so they’re still getting that addictive substance into their body. We view it as just another way to smoke,” said Nesemeier.

Fargo Cass Public Health has reached out to schools and parents to warn them about the negative impact of Juul and other electronic cigarettes.

“They do contain nicotine, which is the addictive substance in vape juice and tobacco,” said Nesemeier.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 16% of high school seniors have used electronic cigarettes in the last month.

Boys are twice as likely to smoke electronic cigarettes than girls, and 30% of e–cigarette users began smoking cigarettes within six months.