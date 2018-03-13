Hjemkomst Center Opens New World War I Exhibit

"War, Fear and Flu" uses artifacts from World War I to describe life in Clay County one year ago

MOORHEAD, Minn. — People in Clay County can learn more about how World War One impacted their community one hundred years ago.

The “War, Fear, and Flu” exhibit gathers stories from people who lived during World War One to paint a picture about how life was like during the conflict.

The Hjemkomst Center is hosting the exhibit until January 2020.

The center believes that it is essential that people in Clay County learn about the extent that the United States helped the war effort.

“It gives us time to pause and think about it, what was America’s involvement in World War I? It was incredibly important, without America, we wouldn’t have won that war,” said Markus Krueger, the Programming Director for the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County.

The exhibit features many items from World War I including photographs, letters, and military uniforms.